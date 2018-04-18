DOWNTOWN LA (CBSLA) — Most L.A. drivers know that anyone who uses a toll lane must register their car with Metro and purchase a transponder or else they are breaking the law.

But as CBSLA’s Peter Daut reports, L.A. County Supervisor and MTA Board Member Janice Hahn has introduced a motion that would decriminalize Express Lanes.

If you don’t have a transponder to use the Express Lane on the 110 Freeway, Metro will snap your photo and mail you a ticket and a fine.

Just ask Sinhue Montantes.

“It was like almost $60, for something I could have paid less than $5,” said Montantes.

And drivers who ignore the fine could face add-on delinquent charges and a hold on their registration.

If Hahn’s motion passes, someone who is late for work or having an emergency would be able to use the Express Lane even without a transponder.

Instead of getting a ticket or hefty fine in the mail, they’d simply get a bill for the toll and be done with it.

“That’d be way easier for us, yeah, way easier,” said Montantes.

Express Lanes exist on two L.A. freeways: on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, and the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

But some drivers who follow the rules don’t like the idea of making toll lanes more user friendly.

“We have rules we have to follow and if they’re saying we can’t go in that lane, then we shouldn’t go, so don’t get a ticket,” said Lakeisha Johnson.

The “pay as you go” option is already being used in the Bay Area and Orange County.

But now many drivers hope L.A. is next so they can use the toll lanes without feeling like criminals.

The motion to change Express Lanes goes before the Metro board April 26th.