SAUGUS (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man who investigators say was recorded using his feet to drive an SUV that was later the cause of a head-on crash in Saugus that injured five people, including the suspect, was being held Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with great bodily harm.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station arrested the suspect, Victor Canasmoreira of Castaic, on Friday at a home in Castaic.

According to public information officer Shirley Miller, the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 on Bouquet Canyon Road north of David Way.

Investigators say Canasmoreira was driving with three passengers when the speeding SUV crossed the double yellow lines and was struck broadside by a sedan.

According to a sheriff’s department statement, both drivers and all three passengers “suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts and abrasions to more severe injuries that included a fractured clavicle.”

“Shortly after the incident, investigators received information of a social media video that was streamed by one of the passengers in the SUV,” according to the statement. “The video depicted the driver steering the SUV with his two feet.”

According to the sheriff’s department, blood samples taken from Canasmoreira showed that the then 20-year-old’s blood alcohol content was .05 percent. Canasmoreira turned 21 on April 2.

While Canasmoreira tested negative for drugs, the other driver tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

The sheriff’s department says because the suspect was not of legal drinking age at the time of the crash, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with great bodily harm and is facing prosecution.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)