LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police have identified yet another victim of a deadly hit-and-run in South L.A. this week, the latest in a spate of similar accidents in the region.

Christopher White, 60, died while riding his bicycle near Avalon and Century boulevards Monday at about 12:10 p.m., police said.

White was hit by two vehicles, the LAPD said. One of the vehicles fled the scene. No description of the vehicle has been given.

Last week, 22-year-old Frederick “Woon” Frazier was killed near the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues in South L.A. by someone driving a white Porsche Cayenne. Frazier was the only son of Beverly Owens, who pleaded Tuesday for the driver who killed her son to turn themselves in to police.

At a daytime vigil for Frazier at the same intersection last Wednesday, an impatient driver allegedly hit a male cyclist and fled the scene. Police described that vehicle as a Toyota Avalon. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

The car was in police custody, but the female driver has not been arrested. She is described as a black woman, 25 to 30 years of age, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds. She was wearing a colorful head scarf and tights, as well as a white top, at the time of the accident.

Three others — two cyclists and one person in a wheelchair — died in hit-and-run accidents in last weekend, Curbed LA reported.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver who killed Frazier.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to call LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323)421-2500 or (323)421-2540. People can submit tips anonymously at (800)222-TIPS or at the Crime Stoppers website.

