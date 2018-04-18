INDIO (CBSLA) — Organizers of the Coachella Music Festival are delaying the opening of camping in Indio until early Friday morning due to a severe high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Strong wind conditions are forecasted for the desert from Thursday morning until Friday morning. On-site camping will open at 3 a.m. Friday if the winds die down enough to make it safe.

Opening of camping is delayed due to high winds. For everyone’s safety camping will now OPEN on FRIDAY, April 20th at 3am. Info here: https://t.co/6Fn05HMMES pic.twitter.com/s8WHPrhdYM — Coachella (@coachella) April 18, 2018

Organizers are encouraging campers to delay their arrival to the camping grounds until the severe weather event has passsed.

The statement posted to the Coachella Music Festival website states that “absolutely no campsite set ups, no tent canopies or pop-up tents will be allowed to be put up until high wind has passed.”

Campers and festival-goers are encouraged to download the Coachella mobile app for up-to-date information.