By Chelsea Madren



Cinco de Mayo, or “the fifth of May”, celebrates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. For Southern California and most of the U.S.A., it means a day of celebration of Mexican food, drinks, and music with friends and family. Here are some places you can celebrate with an ice-cold margarita or cerveza, Mexican food, and music.

Red O

143 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 718-0300

www.redorestaurant.com

Red O is planning a big Cinco de May celebration including entertainment throughout the day and night paired with their amazing food and margarita selections. They have over 200 tequilas to choose from. Lunch and brunch menu will be offered during the day and their dinner menu starts at 5 p.m. For lunch, start with Corn & Goat Cheese Tamales, move on to the Short Rib Barbacoa Torta for your entrée, and end with Just-Made Churros for dessert. For dinner, start with Mary’s Duck Taquitos and a Spiced Pineapple Margarita, move on to Lamb in Mole Negro, and end with Tres Leches for dessert.

Puesto

8577 Irvine Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 608-9990

www.eatpuesto.com

Puesto will be offering great drink specials. Once of them is the Puesto Perfect Margarita, made with Casa Noble Crystal for $12 or a bottle for $50 which has 5 servings of margaritas inside. While enjoying the margaritas, snack on some Puesto Perfect Guacamole made with avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange juices, chile habanero, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Social

512 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 642-2425

www.socialcostamesa.com

Social will have a special crafted margarita and food menu to celebrate. Start with Black Magic Woman Margarita made with Bruxo #1 Mezcal, pineapple, Fresno chile, ancho Reyes, and lime; or Don’t Be a Pasilla Margarita made with Bruxo Mezcal, Milagro Tequila, blood orange, pasilla & arbol syrup and lime. Pair either of these margaritas with some tasty food like Carnitas, Octopus, and/or Wagyu Steak Tacos, House Made Guacamole, Flautas, and Chilaquiles.

Related: Where To Get The Best Churros In Orange County

Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen

141 S. Glassell Ave.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-3038

www.gabbismexicankitchen.com

A great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen is with some margaritas and tacos. Start with a Classic Margarita made with 100% blue agave Agavales reposado tequila, triple sec, and house-made sweet and sour; or a Jalapeno Pepino Margarita made with Corralejo blanco tequila, cucumber, jalapeno, lime, agave, and Hawaiian red sea salt. Pair your margarita with Camarones Tacos made with shrimp, chile arbol, cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, and jalapeno crema and/or Asada Tacos with grilled peppers, red onion, cheese, and chimichurri sauce.

Loco Brews Loco Grooves at The House of Blues Anaheim

400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 520-2334

www.houseofblues.com

A great way to celebrate Cinco de May is with a craft beer, food, and music festival! The breweries include: Ace Cider, Ballast Point Brewing, Barley Forge Brewing Co., Black Plague Brewing, Bootleggers Brewery, Chapman Crafted Beer, Cismontane Brewing Co., Coronado Brewing Company, Evans Brewing Co., Fall Brewing, Four Sons Brewing, Golden Road Brewing, Gunwhales Ales, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Latitude 33 Brewing, Left Coast Brewing Co., Modern Times Beer, Pizza Port Brewing Company, St. Archer Brewing Company, Stereo Brewing, Stone Brewing, and Unsung Brewing Co. The bands include: Carlos Se, Cinco Santos, Cupero, Daniel Bonte, Devil Season, DJ Scotty Blaze, Esco Music, Fehr Rivas, Giuliana, Half Past Two, Headshine, Lazy Brad Lewis, Manantial de Fuego, Solution, Stevie Talks, Vinnie and the Hooligans, Vispera, West Coast Dave, The Whooligans, and Wild Wild Monsters. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Related: Best Places For Tacos In Orange County