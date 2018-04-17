LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s tax day – have you sent in your return yet?

To accommodate the expected rush of procrastinators, the U.S. Postal Office will keep a few of its Southern California locations open late so filers can make the midnight deadline.

In South LA, the Los Angeles Processing and Distribution Center, 7001 S. Central Ave., and the Santa Ana Processing and Distribution Center, 3101 W. Sunflower Ave., will be open until midnight.

For San Gabriel Valley residents, the Industry postal center, 15421 E. Gale Ave., will collect mail until 10 p.m. In the Inland Empire, the San Bernardino postal center, 1900 W. Redlands Blvd., will stay open till 8 p.m.

Tax day is typically on April 15, but the date fell on a Sunday this year. And, because a Washington D.C. holiday fell on April 16, tax day was pushed off to April 17.

