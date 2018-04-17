LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Tax Day, which means Corporate America hopes to take the edge off with some freebie (or heavily discounted) offerings.

Here are a few local and national chains offering discounts and deals for April 17:

Arby’s

Free order of curly fries (participating locations only)

Boston Market

Inspired by the 1040 tax form, Boston Market’s $10.40 “Tax Day Special” gets you a half chicken, two sides, cornbread and a drink

Chili’s

The neighborhood eatery is offering $5 Cuervo Blue margaritas at participating Chili’s locations

Chuck E. Cheese

Free large pizza with a purchase of another large pizza.

Firehouse Subs

A free medium Firehouse sub with the purchase of a medium or large sandwich combo meal (must have Tax Day coupon)

Farmer Boys

The West Coast burger chain Farmer Boys is offering meal deals for $10.40, which include either two double cheeseburgers for $10.40 or two breakfast burritos for the same amount

Grimaldi’s

The chain will sell 16-inch traditional pizzas for $10.40 at all its California locations, including in El Segundo

Hot Dog On A Stick

Get a free turkey or veggie dog at participating locations

Quiznos

The sandwich chain is offering another “1040” deal – 10.40 percent off any purchase all day Tuesday