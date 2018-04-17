LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Tax Day, which means Corporate America hopes to take the edge off with some freebie (or heavily discounted) offerings.
Here are a few local and national chains offering discounts and deals for April 17:
Arby’s
Free order of curly fries (participating locations only)
Boston Market
Inspired by the 1040 tax form, Boston Market’s $10.40 “Tax Day Special” gets you a half chicken, two sides, cornbread and a drink
Chili’s
The neighborhood eatery is offering $5 Cuervo Blue margaritas at participating Chili’s locations
Chuck E. Cheese
Free large pizza with a purchase of another large pizza.
Firehouse Subs
A free medium Firehouse sub with the purchase of a medium or large sandwich combo meal (must have Tax Day coupon)
Farmer Boys
The West Coast burger chain Farmer Boys is offering meal deals for $10.40, which include either two double cheeseburgers for $10.40 or two breakfast burritos for the same amount
Grimaldi’s
The chain will sell 16-inch traditional pizzas for $10.40 at all its California locations, including in El Segundo
Hot Dog On A Stick
Get a free turkey or veggie dog at participating locations
Quiznos
The sandwich chain is offering another “1040” deal – 10.40 percent off any purchase all day Tuesday