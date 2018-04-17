LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tom Brady found himself caught up in quite the internet conspiracy theory Tuesday when adult-film actress Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch of a man she claims threatened her to keep quiet about the alleged 2006-07 affair she had with President Donald Trump.

After releasing the sketch during an appearance on “The View,” Twitter users were quick to respond, noting that the assailant bears a striking resemblance to the Patriots star.

I’m not saying Tom Brady is the man who threatened Stormy Daniels. I’m just asking if Tom Brady has an alibi.

🕵️‍♂️#StormyDaniels #TheView pic.twitter.com/xGA37WTtng — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) April 17, 2018

Alex Trebek: This composite sketch was revealed on The View of the man who threatened Stormy Daniels. *Hits buzzer Who is Tom brady.. pic.twitter.com/pnxRo8EQh7 — D’Challa (@VIBEZ_419) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels Created a Sketch of The Trump Goon Who Threatened Her & It is Tom Brady (Photos) https://t.co/wI0qEYrEr5 pic.twitter.com/CJ0RZYDhut — BILL SOURCE (@billsource) April 17, 2018

The adult-film actress claims the man threatened her in 2011 in Las Vegas in the presence of her young daughter, telling her to drop her allegations about a Trump affair.

“And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom. Forget about the story. Leave Mr. Trump alone,’” Daniels said.

She described the assailant as between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall, aged 30 to 40 and with a “fit” body.

Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, also announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the man, asking people to send tips to idthethug@gmail.com.

The porn actress is suing Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen in Los Angeles over the alleged affair.

Daniels is seeking to have the non-disclosure agreement she signed two years ago declared invalid, because Trump never signed it. She said the agreement was intended to silence her about the alleged affair she had with Trump.

Cohen has said he paid $130,000 to Daniels out of his own pocket just before the presidential election and that he wasn’t reimbursed.

Trump’s lawyer is asking the judge to compel closed-door arbitration to resolve the suit.

