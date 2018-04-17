ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim police have located and detained a suspect who fled into an Anaheim neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after assaulting a police officer, who then responded by opening fire.

According to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the officer involved initially reported at around 11:40 a.m. that he was chasing a suspect for unknown reasons in the 300 block of North State College Boulevard, prompting a police search and resulting in a nearly 90-minute school lockdown.

Shortly after the initial report, Wyatt said the officer radioed that he shot at the suspect after the suspect assaulted him with a deadly weapon.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled into a nearby Anaheim neighborhood, prompting police to urge residents to shelter in place and forcing a lockdown at Sycamore Junior High School while authorities searched for the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect was located and detained by police shortly before 1 p.m. Police say he had not been struck by gunfire.

City News Service contributed to this report.