LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A Los Angeles councilman is asking the city to consider legal action against Waze over complaints that the navigation app is recklessly guiding motorists off thoroughfares and into residential neighborhoods in search of shorter or quicker routes.

Councilman David Ryu sent a letter Tuesday to the city attorney’s office, outlining what he says are dangerous conditions created by Waze users who are looking for “alternate routes to traditional arteries” in neighborhoods from Hancock Park and Los Feliz to the San Fernando Valley.

Ryu claims one narrow street in his Sherman Oaks district sometimes sees more than 650 vehicles an hour because of drivers using the Google-owned app. He says the increased traffic is causing accidents and damaging roads not meant for heavy traffic.

“If we do nothing, Waze will lead us on a race to the bottom – where traffic plans are ignored and every street is gridlocked,” said Ryu.

The councilman says he’s proposing the lawsuit because Waze has “repeatedly failed to fix significant safety concerns” he has raised.

An email seeking comment from Waze was not immediately returned.

