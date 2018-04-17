U-Haul, pursuit, suspect, reckless driving, LASD, chase
Filed Under:Chase, LASD, Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Suspect, U-Haul

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A pursuit suspect accused of leading police on a chase behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck was placed in custody at a Compton school Tuesday.

The pursuit suspect was wanted for reckless driving and a possible DUI when the chase began shortly before 4 p.m.

SKY9 was overhead, where the suspect could be seen exiting the box truck near Enterprise Middle School, located in the 2600 block of W. Compton Blvd.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was placed in custody a short time later.

Children were at school at the time of the incident.

This story is developing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch