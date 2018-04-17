COMPTON (CBSLA) — A pursuit suspect accused of leading police on a chase behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck was placed in custody at a Compton school Tuesday.

The pursuit suspect was wanted for reckless driving and a possible DUI when the chase began shortly before 4 p.m.

SKY9 was overhead, where the suspect could be seen exiting the box truck near Enterprise Middle School, located in the 2600 block of W. Compton Blvd.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was placed in custody a short time later.

Children were at school at the time of the incident.

