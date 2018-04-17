BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — The growing movement against California’s sanctuary state law has spread to the Inland Empire.

The city council of Beaumont — a Riverside County city with a population of nearly 37,000 — is scheduled to debate a resolution Tuesday night that declares Senate Bill 54, the “California Values Act,” is incompatible with federal law and, therefore, illegitimate.

San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors is scheduled to take up a similar resolution today. The two governing bodies are just the latest to challenge California’s sanctuary state law, which protects undocumented immigrants.

On Monday night, the city of Los Alamitos became the first city in the state to officially approve an ordinance exempting it from SB 54. Six more Orange County cities and the county itself have since followed suit in crafting anti-sanctuary state ordinances and resolutions.

Beaumont may be the first in the Inland Empire to consider joining the anti-sanctuary state movement, but it likely won’t be the last. The cities of Loma Linda, Redlands and Yucaipa may be considering anti-SB 54 resolutions of their own soon.

