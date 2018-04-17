Filed Under:Burbank, Death Investigation

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Police were conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday after three bodies were discovered inside an SUV parked on a Burbank street.

Police say they responded to a call about the vehicle at around 7:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Varney Street.

According to Sgt. Derek Green, responding officers found three bodies inside the car.

Information regarding the identities of the victims or the cause of death was not immediately available.

