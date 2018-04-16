VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Cold winds ripped through Southern California Monday night, knocking down trees in some areas and causing quite a mess in others.

Claudia Rivas’ Victorville neighborhood has been completely overrun by tumbleweeds.

“There’s more. Every time I go out there, I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s more,” she said.

City crews were trying to clear the seemingly never-ending debris. But they can only take care of what in the front of the houses, which means Claudia’s backyard is her own responsibility.

“I have my pool, my Jacuzzi, I can’t even see it. It’s all covered in those things,” she said.

The tumbleweeds aren’t the only problems the winds are creating. The gusts have also taken down trees across Apple Valley and have led to several power outages. Mark Hales was relieved when Southern California Edison crews arrived after he was in the dark for several hours.

“It seems like they’re working hard at it and doing a good job trying to get people back on the electric grid and hopefully we’ll be back on soon,” he said.

Tenaya Richards just moved up to the high desert, so she’s not used to this kind of weather. She says it’s been hard on her allergies.

“I’ve tried to stay inside as much as possible. I’ll probably go inside and get a little sneezy,” she said.

She, like many others, are hoping the winds will die down soon. Rivas say there’s no reason to think about cleaning up her backyard until it gets calmer.

“I’m afraid. There’s more stuff coming into my house, it’s crazy!” she said.

Trees were downed from South L.A. to Van Nuys, Brentwood and Bel Air, where SKY9 was overhead.

Strong winds were expected to last through the evening.