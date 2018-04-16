LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says SpaceX has chosen to build a big, new rocket in the city’s port.

The mayor made the announcement Monday during his annual state-of-the-city speech.

The city Board of Harbor Commissioners will vote Thursday on whether to lease 19 acres to SpaceX for the manufacturing site. Commission staff has recommended approval.

While SpaceX calls its existing rockets Falcons, CEO Elon Musk simply refers to the planned new rocket as the BFR.

It’s intended to serve all purposes, from missions into Earth orbit and out to Mars.

Musk has said he aspires to launch his first cargo missions to Mars in 2022.

He also proposes to use the BFR for high-speed trips from point-to-point on Earth, such as New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)