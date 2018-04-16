LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 45-year-old San Pedro man faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill Los Angeles Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters over her opposition to President Donald Trump.

Anthony Scott Lloyd face is expected to plead guilty on a single count of threatening a United States official, according to a plea agreement. Once the plea is accepted by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson in downtown Los Angeles, a sentencing date will be set.

Lloyd made the threat during a phone call to Waters’ Capitol Hill office. He became angry while listening to talk radio on Oct. 22, when he heard a report in which Waters made disparaging comments about the president, according to court papers.

“If you continue to make threats toward the president, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ’cause we’ll kill you,” Lloyd said in a voicemail.

He also used a racial slur — the N-word — to refer to Waters and an anti-gay slur in the message, officials said. One of Waters’ staff members contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, which notified the FBI.

An FBI agent interviewed Lloyd, who admitted leaving the voicemail but swore he had no intent to actually harm Waters. Lloyd, who lives with his grandmother, identified himself as a “pro-president supporter” during the interview, papers show.

Waters has been one of Trump’s most forceful critics on Capitol Hill. For his part, Trump has referred to her several times as a “low-I.Q. individual.” Waters said in a statement in November that her district is “very diverse, and though we don’t always agree, my constituents would never threaten me. We are collectively focused on the progress, safety and security of our communities.”

