RESEDA (CBSLA) — A massive police presence is visible Monday in a Reseda neighborhood, where a possibly armed carjacking suspect remains at large after leading a car chase into the area.

The chase started at about 4:55 a.m., when officers saw the white pickup truck at a gas station at Van Nuys Boulevard and Moorpark Street in Northridge, Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The suspect was wanted on a report of carjacking out of Oxnard. The driver turned off the pickup’s headlights in an apparent effort to lose police, who remained overhead with a helicopter when units on the ground fell back.

The truck was seen driving at high speeds and blowing past red lights at several intersections. The two suspects inside the truck abandoned the truck and ran off in different directions near Wystone Avenue and Kittridge Street, just two blocks over from the LAPD’s West Valley station.

One was taken into custody just a few minutes later, but officers believe the outstanding suspect has a gun.

Police are searching for him in the area near the Reseda Mobile Homes. Schools in the area are open but on lockdown.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)