California is known for its array of unique activities, and Orange County is no exception. Those looking for something unique to do can attend an animation class, take a kokedama workshop, enjoy an inflatable fun run, experience a trip back in time at Disneyland or enjoy an Earth Day celebration. Of course, there are also plenty to chances to enjoy local stage shows, music or artwork as well as a booming culinary scene.

Monday, April 16

Pixar Fest

Disneyland Resort, Anaheim

disneyland.disney.go.com

This week marks the first full week of Pixar Fest at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure, celebrating some of the animation company’s most popular films like “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles” and the recent “Coco.” Check out a Pixar-themed Paint the Night parade and a brand new fireworks show.

Cartooning Brought to Life

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, Costa Mesa

www.chuckjonescenter.org

In this ongoing animation series at SoCo, children between the ages of 7 and 15 can learn about different techniques to enhance their art. This week’s class will focus on filming and the skills needed to bring your story to life.

Spring Break Nature Camp

Environmental Nature Center, Newport Beach

www.encenter.org

Children from kindergarten through 6th grade can enjoy full- or half-day sessions, where they will be broken up by age group and placed with teachers who will lead a variety of activities including both outdoor exploration and hands-on activities.

Tuesday, April 17

Intro to Crystals Workshop

Seaside Gallery and Goods, Newport Beach

www.seasidegalleryandgoods.com

Join instructor Jo Miller Loves for an introductory session on crystals. During the hands-on, two-hour class, visitors will learn how crystals can be used to soothe the mind and body, how to charge them and how they can be used in various areas of your life.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Bruery Terreux Tasting Room, Anaheim

www.geekswhodrink.com

Stop by this brewery, which features a selection of sour beers, for a free trivia night. Hosted by Geeks Who Drink, there will be eight rounds with eight questions each for a total of 64 questions. Teams of up to six can compete to win a prize.

Tuesday Tween Yoga

Sherman Library & Gardens, Newport Beach

www.slgardens.org

Designed for children between the ages of 8 and 14, this special yoga class will incorporate a variety of asanas, but it will also help to inspire kids to be more self-aware as well as compassionate for the world around them. The workshop is led out in nature.

Wednesday, April 18

Annual Golf Tournament

Pelican Hill Golf Club, Newport Coast

www.socalhospicefoundation.org

Whether you prefer to participate in the tournament or simply attend as a sponsor, this event, which benefits the Southern California Hospice Foundation, offers spectacular ocean vistas as well as a sense of community.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org

This diverse theater company returns to Southern California for an uplifting local performance full of groundbreaking choreography and unique composition. Since the late 1960s, the New York-based group has been delighting audiences with their innovative dances.

Kokedama Workshop

Roger’s Gardens, Corona del Mar

www.rogersgardens.com

A popular piece of garden art in Japan, the kokedama is basically a decorative ball of moss. Learn to create your own during this local class, which will show visitors how to wrap the roots of a plant in moss and string to create a very modern and beautiful piece of natural art.

Thursday, April 19

Arts Education Panel

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org

The cultural center’s executive director, Berenika Schmitz, will lead this talk on how art can be beneficial to students. The director will be joined by art educators from both the east and west coasts, who will demonstrate the effects on students’ focus, memory and self-confidence.

Design Open House

Studio88, Costa Mesa

www.studio88.com

This new interior design co-working space opens its doors to the public for one evening to showcase its new space. Stop by to check out the offices, conferences rooms and reference libraries—and enjoy the small plates and goodie bags that will also be available.

Nathan Gunn: Flying Solo

Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach

www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Written and directed by Hershey Felder, this story features Nathan Gunn’s life story, performed by the baritone himself. He will sing a variety of songs, including opera, musical numbers and more contemporary hits. There will be two different performances this day, but it runs through Sunday.

Friday, April 20

California Wine Festival

Laguna Cliffs Resort & Spa, Dana Point

www.californiawinefestival.com

Down near the beach, enjoy a special festival dedicated to gourmet foods from local chefs, live music and a variety of fine wines. Perfect for the spring weather, visitors will enjoy options from a variety of wineries, including Broken Earth Winery, Lola and San Antonio Winery.

Dashboard Confessional

House of Blues, Anaheim

www.houseofblues.com

Enjoy a live performance by Chris Carrabba and his band, Dashboard Confessional. Known for his emotional lyrics and catchy refrains, his acoustic music has stood the test of time as he continues to make music that appeals to a wide audience.

Instructed Life Drawing Class

Studio H Fine Art, Irvine

www.studiohfineart.com

A live model will sit for the participants of this art class, where they will follow the guidance of the instructor to practice drawing real figures. The creative space is filled with comfortable chairs, and easels are provided but guests will need to bring charcoal or pencil for drawing.

Saturday, April 21

Al Fresco Brunch

Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails, Irvine

www.andreisrestaurant.com

As the spring weather heats up, al fresco dining is the perfect way to spend a weekend morning. Local restaurant Andrei’s is celebrating throughout the month of April with 20 percent off all brunch dishes on Saturday and Sunday mornings through the end of the month. Enjoy the salmon breakfast toast, the brunch wrap and more.

The Inflatable Run

OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa

www.theinflatablerun.com

Whether participating in the 5K or the 1K, this is the perfect family-friendly event for the weekend. The inflatable obstacle course has different stations so participants can choose which obstacles they want to complete. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and other activities.

Angels 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Angel Stadium, Anaheim

www.mlb.com

Now in its eighth year, this fun run gives guests the chance to traverse Angel Stadium while helping to raise money for area hospitals like St. Joseph Hospital, St. Jude Medical Center and Mission Hospital. Part of the course will feature bubbles, and there will also be a special Kids Zone as well as a health and wellness expo with more than 30 vendors.

French Classics Cooking Class

Studio, Laguna Beach

www.montagehotels.com

Can’t travel to Paris? Try the next best thing and learn to make your own French food. From French onion soup and coq au vin to sweet éclairs, the finished products will be delicious, thanks to the help of Montage’s chef Craig Strong, who will lead the course.

Sunday, April 22

National College Fair

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim

www.nacacfairs.org

Those hoping to soon attend college can visit this free expo for a chance to meet representatives from schools near and far. Local participants include Chapman University, USC, Asuza Pacific and UCI, while there will also be out-of-state visitors from Oregon, New York, Idaho, Michigan, Hawaii and more.

Dapper Day Spring Outing to Disneyland

Disneyland Resort, Anaheim

disneyland.disney.go.com

In the midst of the Dapper Day Expo at the Disneyland Hotel, head to the park dressed up in your favorite throwback outfits. Stylish and sophisticated clothing is recommended for this annual dress-up event that takes place at both of the local Disney parks.

Princess Tea & Story Time

The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast

www.pelicanhill.com

Every other Sunday, a magical tea takes place in the hotel’s Great Room Social Lounge. There are appearances by princesses and readings for children’s books near the fireplace to go along with the tea and snacks.

Earth Day Celebration

The Ecology Center, San Juan Capistrano

www.theecologycenter.org

Celebrate all things natural at this party in honor of Earth Day. These unique event includes gardening and composting demonstrations, workshops on making jam and pickling, a native plant sale, yoga for kids and more. There will also be healthy foods available and live music throughout the day.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.