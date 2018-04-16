NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer Dierks Bentley performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)

Whether celebrating National Grilled Cheese Month, the importance of literature, tax day or the opening of various plays and stage shows, this week has plenty to offer Los Angeles residents and visitors alike. Plus don’t miss out on the chance to learn about the cosmos, experience an intimate concert, attend a circus or cycle through the streets of Los Angeles.

Monday, April 16

Cosmic Musings Lecture and Book Signing

The Observatory, Griffith Park

www.griffithobservatory.org

Friends of the Observatory will host a special lecture, featuring speaker Dr. Jim Bell, the president of the Planetary Society. Learn about the future of the solar system then meet the expert as he signs copies of his book, “The Ultimate Interplanetary Travel Guide: A Futuristic Journey Through the Cosmos.”

“Witness Theater Los Angeles: Voices of History”

Hamilton High School, Los Angeles

www.lamoth.org

There will be a special performance of a dramatic spoken word piece, created by students in grades 7 through 12 after they interviewed Holocaust survivors. The show is part of a program from the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.

National Grilled Cheese Month

La Brea Bakery, Los Angeles

www.labreabakery.com

Celebrate this cheesy holiday with a trip to La Brea Bakery, who will be crafting artisan sandwiches throughout the month. This week, the special is the oven roasted turkey with swiss and gruyere while next week’s highlight will be the white cheddar with pecan-smoked bacon.

Tuesday, April 17

Taste of South Pasadena

Canoe House, Pasadena

www.tasteofsouthpasadena.com

Start at Canoe House and grab a copy of the map to make your way along the recommended path to the various restaurants that are offering samples to those with a Taste of South Pasadena wristband. There will be a VIP wine tasting at Canoe House as well.

Trieste Literary Salon

West Hollywood City Council Chambers, West Hollywood

www.seefilmla.org

A conversation between a few different specialists will focus on stories and insights from the Trieste region of Italy. The event is presented with the support of the City of West Hollywood’s WeHo Arts program, and is sponsored by the Austrian-American Council West and Austrian Consulate General.

Tax Day Specials

Brack Shop Tavern, Los Angeles

www.brackshoptavern.com

In honor of the end of tax season, enjoy a special event with Three Weavers Brewing, complete with special flights in honor of the day. The flights are $5 and include the Midnight Flight Stout, the Expatriate IPA and the Seafarer Kolsch.

Wednesday, April 18

“The Lighthouse”

Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles

www.fountaintheatre.com

Wednesday marks the first of two free staged readings of “The Lighthouse,” a play inspired by the Stanford rape case. It was written by Amanda Bohr, the winner of the Rapid Development Series, a program that showcases the work of young playwrights who haven’t had plays produced yet.

Screening of “Coco”

LEVEL, Los Angeles

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com

The Rooftop Cinema Club’s summer series has started at both of its Los Angeles locations so stop by for a mid-week showing of recent Disney hit “Coco.” It follows Miguel, a young boy aspiring to play music, as he journeys to the Land of the Dead.

Vinyl Night

Timeless Pints Brewing Company, Lakewood

www.timelesspints.com

In addition to enjoying some of the brewery’s best beers, stop by on Wednesday nights for vinyl night, where you can bring your favorite record down to the shop and they will play it for everyone to enjoy.

Thursday, April 19

“Native Son”

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, Glendale

www.antaeus.org

The opening of Antaeus Theatre Company’s “Native Son” will take place this Thursday, presenting the local premiere of the adaptation of a novel that explores themes like poverty and prejudice. It will run through June 3.

An Evening with Dierks Bentley

Grammy Museum, Los Angeles

www.grammymuseum.org

Join country superstar Dierks Bentley and the museum’s director, Scott Goldman, as they join one another in an intimate and revealing conversation. Then, Bentley will play some of his hits in the special LA Live museum.

Lecture: Abraham Lincoln’s Diary

The Huntington Library, Art Collection and Botanical Gardens, San Marino

www.huntington.org

Expert Ronald White will analyze notes that President Abraham Lincoln had written to himself on small scraps of paper, providing a glimpse into the icon’s thoughts as he undertook the biggest job in the country.

Friday, April 20

Circus Vargas

Galpin Ford Parking Lot, Burbank

www.circusvargas.com

The latest installment of Circus Vargas’ entertaining show is called “Dreaming of Pirates,” and, as it takes over Burbank through May 7, visitors will enjoy an enchanting experience filled with acrobatics, trapeze artists, jugglers, comedians and more, as well as pre-show fun for kids.

Mommy and Me Chinese Music Class

Collab&Play, Glendale

www.mandarinkids.org

This play-based class focuses on music through the Chinese language with a 45-minute class for non-native speakers. Kids will listen and observe then begin to sing and dance along with their parents during the event.

Brain Health Fair

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

patients.aan.com

For one day only, those interested in neurology—from doctors, patients and caregivers to family members, students and those interested in learning more— can learn about the lastest advancements in research for Alzheimer’s, dementia, epilepsy, stroke, traumatic brain injuries and more.

Saturday, April 21

Festival of Books

University of Southern California, Los Angeles

www.latimes.com

Celebrate literature with this family-friendly festival, which includes author discussions, panels, signings and more. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks, cooking demonstrations and more at the two-day annual weekend event.

“Ice”

24th Street Theatre, Los Angeles

www.24thstreet.org

A touching play about immigration begins this weekend, with opening night on Saturday. “Ice” tells the story of two Mexican baseball players who come to the U.S. with dreams of their taco truck becoming the “most American food truck” at a special 4th of July celebration.

Little Tokyo Mini Open

Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, Los Angeles

www.jaccc.org

For two weekends, beginning on Saturday, visitors to Little Tokyo can enjoy a nine-hole miniature golf course designed by local artists to celebrate the past and future of this area. In addition to the mini golf, enjoy an array of food and other activities.

Record Store Day

Various Locations

www.recordstoreday.com

Pay homage to the old-school tradition of buying vinyl records this weekend during Record Store Day. With at least 15 record stores participating in the city of Los Angeles, you’re sure to find some great deals this year.

Sunday, April 22

CicLAvia

Various Locations

www.ciclavia.org

Local streets will close to driving traffic in order to offer a fun and safe space for Los Angeles visitors and locals to enjoy, treating them like a public park ideal for not just walking, but also biking, skating and dancing. The current hubs will be in San Dimas, La Verne, Claremont and Pomona.

Shenkar

Union Station, Los Angeles

www.unionstationla.com

The third of three concerts in the North Patio music series will take place this weekend, featuring a variety of Indian artists. Vocalist and violinist Shenkar will be joined by percussionists Randy Gloss, Jim Santi Owen and Neel Agrawal.

“Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library”

Annenberg Space for Photography, Los Angeles

www.annenbergphotospace.org

Celebrate rare, hand-selected photographs curated by Anne Wilkes Tucker in this new exhibit. There will be 500 photos on display, ranging from old-time daguerreotypes to modern prints, as well as iconic images and celebrity portraits.

California Poppy Festival

Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, Lancaster

www.poppyfestival.com

One of the most abundant areas for the California poppy, the state’s wildflower, is Lancaster, which also happens to be home to this annual event. Held around Earth Day to celebrate all things natural, the event features performances, activities and plenty of poppy viewing in Antelope Valley.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.