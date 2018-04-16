PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman who robbed a bank in Pasadena over the weekend by claiming to have a bomb.

Pasadena police Lt. Jesse Carrillo says the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a U.S. Bank branch inside a Vons supermarket in the 2300 block of East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

“Prior to the robbery, the suspect first approached the teller window, making small talk before leaving,” Carrillo said. “She returned approximately 15 minutes later and this time claimed she had a bomb as she demanded the money from the teller.”

According to Carrillo, the teller complied and gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money. By the time police arrived, the woman had already fled the scene.

Police obtained a security photo of the woman, who is described as white with gray hair, 50 to 60 years old, around 6-feet­-tall and 180 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt, black shorts and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.