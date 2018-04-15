SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A somber memorial was held Sunday for the Thunderhird pilot killed earlier this month during a training flight in Nevada.

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reported from Santa Clarita where Air Force Major Stephen Del Bagno touched many lives.

Nguyen said people were lined up to attend the memorial including many boy scouts.

Four fighter jets also flew over Saugus High School in the missing man formation.

More than 1,000 attended the memorial at the high school where he graduated.

Nguyen was told that Del Bagno often came back to the school to talk to kids about his love for flying.

Del Bagno, 34, was a Valencia native. He graduated from Utah Valley State University in 2005.

He spent time as a flight instructor, corporate pilot, skywriter and banner tower.

Del Bagno was killed on April 4 after crashing over the Nevada Test and Training Range. He was performing what the Air Force called a routine aerial demonstration training flight.