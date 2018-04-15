LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A farm in Indiana has voluntarily recalled over 200 million eggs after close to two dozen illnesses were reported, authorities said.

The FDA said Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana issued the recall out of “an abundance of caution” over concerns that they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup.

The recall impacts eggs that were were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.

It is believed that the eggs reached buyers in 9 states, including Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Authorities said Salmonella Braenderup can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young kids, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

Otherwise healthy individuals infected can experience the following symptoms: fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

For more information, including how to obtain a refund, click here.