LAS VEGAS (CBS News) — The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards™ take place Sunday. Here’s how you can watch the ACM awards via live online stream or TV as country music superstar Reba McEntire hosts the annual awards show.
How to watch the 2018 ACM Awards live
What: Academy of Country Music Awards
Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Where: Garden Arena at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Host: Reba McEntire
On TV: CBS – Find your local station
Online stream: CBS All Access
The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 on CBS at 8/7c. The show will include performances by country favorites Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.
McEntire has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s. She last hosted “country music’s party of the year” in 2012 along with Blake Shelton. McEntire, who announced the nominees for major categories on “CBS This Morning” last month, learned on the air that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.
She said she’d like to thank “everybody who voted for me and my mama” for the nomination.
If you want to watch the ACM Awards online, you can stream the show live on CBS All Access. You can try CBS All Access for free for one week if you don’t already have an account.
ACM Awards 2018 host
Reba McEntire will make her 15th appearance as host and MC. Blake Shelton will serve as her co-host. This is Reba’s first appearance as host since 2012. Last year’s awards show was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.
Who is Performing at the ACM Awards 2018?
The following country music stars are scheduled to perform Sunday night at the ACM awards:
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Kelly Clarkson
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Lauren Alaina
Kenny Chesney
Dan + Shay
Alan Jackson
Toby Keith
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Jon Pardi
Darius Rucker
Midland
Brett Young
Chris Young
Sunday will be Carry Underwood’s first appearance back on stage after suffering a fall in her Nashville home nearly five months ago. The accident left her with over 40 stitches in her face and she suffered a broken wrist which required surgery.
2018 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees
Below are the nominees for some of the most anticipated categories at the 2018 ACM awards. Get the complete list by visiting CBS.com.
Entertainer Of The Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Song Of The Year
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Female” – Keith Urban
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
“Whiskey And You” – Chris Stapleton