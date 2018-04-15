LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Advocates this weekend slept along the sidewalk outside of City Hall in solidarity with the thousands of homeless women across LA County.

About 200 people joined the effort Saturday night with 85 tents set up as part of the “She Does” movement, which is working to promote the rapid sheltering of unsheltered and unprotected women.

“It was important because on April 19th, the city of LA is going to propose its budget for the next fiscal year,” said Mel Tillekeratne, an organizer. “We’re asking for $20 million to shelter 1,000 women by August 1st.”

Tillekeratne says of the 200 that showed up Saturday, nearly half stayed overnight in front of City Hall.

“In one way, it is supposed to show a visual of how LA will look like unless homelessness is addressed,” said Tillekeratne. “On the other way, it was to give people an idea of what it means to be homeless.”

Tillekeratne said for domestic violence victims, going to a shelter may not provide immediate relief.

“They’re going to tell you they have a 3-6 week wait,” he said. “Either they sleep on the street, or they endure the domestic violence for 3-6 weeks.”

“When you can save 1,000 women from being raped on the streets, it is a drop in the bucket,” Tillekeratne added.