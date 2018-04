COACHELLA (CBSLA) — A brush fire is quickly spreading within miles of the Coachella music festival.

This fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and has burned at least 10 acres of vegetation.

Firefighters have reported downed power lines, but no structures are being threatened.

The fire is 10 percent contained.

The fire is about six miles from the music festival.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.