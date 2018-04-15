LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out 12 and pitched two-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended an 11-game losing streak against Arizona in the regular season, beating the Diamondbacks 7-2 on Sunday.

Los Angeles had been 0-5 versus the Diamondbacks this year, and hadn’t beaten them in the regular season since last August. But the Dodgers swept Arizona 3-0 last year in the NL Division Series.

Chris Taylor homered, doubled and drove in three runs to help the Dodgers stop a three-game skid. The Diamondbacks, who had won three in row, finished a 6-3 road trip.

Kershaw (1-2) gave up one run, on Paul Goldschmidt’s leadoff homer in the seventh, and has a 1.73 ERA after four starts. The Dodgers totaled just three runs in three previous starts this season by their ace lefty.

This was the ninth time Kershaw has struck out at least 12 in a game without issuing a walk. It was his 59th game with double-digit strikeouts.

Kershaw struck out two batters in each of the first six innings. Overall, he has fanned 31 with just three walks this year.

Kershaw improved his career record to 9-1 at Dodger Stadium against Arizona. The only other hit he allowed was a two-out double by David Peralta in the third.

Zack Godley (2-1), who led the National League with a 0.64 ERA entering the game, gave six runs on five hits and six walks in four innings.

Yasiel Puig’s two-run single highlighted a three-run third that made it 4-0.

Taylor homered in the fourth and added a two-run double in the fifth.

SALUTE

As part of the Jackie Robinson Day tribute, all fans at Dodger Stadium received a Jackie Robinson jersey. All players wore his No. 42 on the anniversary of the date the Brooklyn great broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947. Don Newcombe, a former Robinson teammate, was in the stands with Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day DL with inflammation of the right forearm. The Diamondbacks recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno. Walker came out of Saturday’s game after two innings with discomfort. He will undergo a MRI in Arizona on Monday.

Dodgers: INF Logan Forsythe was put on the 10-day DL (right shoulder inflammation) and recalled INF Breyvic Valera, 26, from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Valera was hitting .316 with a .417 on base percentage in 7 games at OKC.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: After a day off on Monday, the Diamondbacks will host the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series starting Tuesday. Patrick Corbin (2-0, 2.45 ERA) starts for Arizona.

Dodgers: The Dodgers travel south to San Diego to open a three-game series with the Padres. Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-0, 2.79) will pitch for the Dodgers in Monday’s opener.

