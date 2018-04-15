STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal fire at a recording studio in Universal City, CBS Los Angeles has learned.

An LAPD source said the arrest was made in connection with the case. No further details were provided.

The fire at the one-story commercial building in the 3700 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard unfolded early Saturday morning. Two people were found dead at the scene. They were described as a male and female.

Two others were injured.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.