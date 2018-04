LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor R. Lee Ermey, best known for his Golden Globe-nominated performance as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket,” has died. He was 74.

Ermey’s longtime manager Bill Rogin made the announcement via Twitter:

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin: It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

Ermey was a former United States Marine Corps staff sergeant and an honorary gunnery sergeant. He served as a drill instructor during his USMC tenure.