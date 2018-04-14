SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana Police are searching for a critical missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Yvonne Paredes-Orozco was last seen yesterday about 2:15 p.m.

Authorities said the girl left school but failed to get on the bus to take her home.

Paredes-Orozco was last seen running eastbound from McFadden Intermediate School towards Thorton Park in Santa Ana.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white vertical stripes, a white Guns & Roses t-shirt, black short overalls and multi-colored tennis shoes. A picture of Parades-Orozco was captured on school surveillance video.

A Latina, Paresdes-Orozco is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes.

Her family says the missing teen is bipolar and in need of medication.

If you have seen Paredes-Orozco or know of her whereabouts,you’re asked to please contact the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8665.