PERRIS (CBSLA) – An armed man who was shot and wounded by police in the Riverside County community of Perris Friday night is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting occurred at 9:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Camino Del Sol after Perris police officers responded to a report of family disturbance.

Arriving officers found a man holding a gun. He refused commands to drop the gun, and then pointed it at the officers, prompting them to open fire on him, police said.

After being shot, police used a K-9 to take the man into custody because he was continuing to be “uncooperative,” police said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not released. No officers were hurt.

The officers who opened fire on the suspect will be placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. It’s unclear exactly how many fired on him.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.