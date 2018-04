UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – Firefighters discovered two people dead in a blaze at a music studio in Universal City Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a one-story commercial building in the 3700 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard at 6:54 a.m. to find it on fire. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said.

It was unclear if anyone else was hurt. There was no word on the cause or circumstances of the fire.

Refresh this page for updates.