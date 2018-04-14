LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of educators, scientists and residents gathered Saturday in downtown Los Angeles for L.A. Alliance for Science’s March for Science Rally and Expo.

The second annual event put a spotlight on the need for evidence-based policymaking in support of health and the environment.

“It’s time for people to be aware of what’s going on,” said an attendee.

Dr. Mona Patel, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital, spoke at the rally about needing better services for families.

“Increased access to mental health services. Increased access and coverage for our health care insurance,” said Dr. Patel.

The event was about supporting science on all platforms for all people.

“We really want lasting change. We want action,” said a rallier.

Although there weren’t as many people at the march as there were last year, those in attendance say that’s why it was so important for them to come.

“Policy is not always in agreement with the actual facts and what science says and that’s what we want to try and correct,” said organizer Phil Wheeler.

