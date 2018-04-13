INDIO (CBSLA) — The internet sensation known as “Yodeling Boy” just performed at one of the most anticipated music events in the world, and he did not disappoint.

Following his live concert debut at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey took the stage on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Friday.

Mason announced his performance on Twitter Friday.

Hey guys I'll be performing at 245pm at @coachella with my friend @whethanmusic! See y'all there! — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 13, 2018

Ramsey performed just in the Sahara tent as a special guest of DJ Wethan, who is only seven years his fellow Illinois native’s senior.

The 18-year-old posted a photo of him and Mason in front of a massive crowd with the caption, “supposed to be playing his school talent show but took him to coachella instead.”

after the yodel kid followed me i dmed him to try and get him to come out as whethans guest at coachella. and it happened. ur welcome everyone. i love u mason and i love the internet pic.twitter.com/VSjLjS9mU4 — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 13, 2018

Fellow DJ crew Brownies & Lemonade found the performance pretty amazing.

WTF Whethan really just brought out the Walmart yodel kid at Coachella O M G@whethanmusic @theMasonRamsey@Coachella pic.twitter.com/y31m54MK82 — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) April 13, 2018

And while Coachella might not be the first place one thinks of to listen to old-time honky-tonk — that’s what the Stagecoach Festival in two weeks at the same place is for — the crowd seemed delighted by the surprise appearance.

But who wouldn’t be? The kid’s adorable.

Mason took the interwebs by storm two weeks ago, when a video of him singing his acapella rendition of Hank Williams’ 1948 hit “Lovesick Blues” in the middle of Walmart was uploaded to Twitter. That post went viral with nearly 57,000 retweets, and the memes have been coming nonstop. He also performed on “Ellen” earlier this week.

Still, there’s always someone who doesn’t appreciate the best things in life.

Great now we have to hear yodeling edm in every shampoo commercial for the next five years https://t.co/stNteVtvR3 — The Thermals (@thethermals) April 14, 2018

Mason has already booked a gig at the country music mecca The Grand Ole Opry Sunday, forgoing another performance at Coachella with rapper Post Malone.

Mason was such a hit, the actual “Lovesick Blues,” also a cover by Williams, made it to No. 4 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, Forbes reported.