ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – Actor Will Ferrell was hurt in a two-car crash on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the Aliso Viejo area of Orange County, according to reports.

The crash between occurred just before 11 p.m. Thursday south of Alicia Parkway, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Ferrell, 50, was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven SUV, according to TMZ, which cited eyewitnesses who said

the SUV was side-swiped by a 2007 Toyota.

The “Anchorman” anchor and two other victims were hurt with unspecified but minor injuries, while a fourth passenger was transported in critical condition to a local trauma center.

Ferrell, the driver and another man riding in the 2017 Lincoln suffered minor injuries, and a woman riding in the Lincoln suffered “major” injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the 2007 Toyota was not believed to be hurt.

No arrests were reported.

Ferrell was reportedly on his way back from a “Funny or Die” event in the San Diego area, where he appeared as his trademark character, Ron Burgundy.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

