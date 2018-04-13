LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Howling overnight winds left a trail of downed trees, damaged cars and wrenched roof tiles and panels in its wake throughout Southern California.

A wind advisory signifying winds of 35 miles per hour remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and until noon in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills.

Several large trees were uprooted and taken down, many on cars, but in some cases, on homes. A pine tree went down over a Beverly Hills home, landing on its garage. The home was yellow tagged, which means its use is restricted.

Over the hill in Sherman Oaks, a eucalyptus tree impaled a Prius on Noble Avenue. Homeowner Fred Crawford said it happened just as his family finished dinner and were getting their kids ready for bed.

“I thought it was an earthquake,” Crawford said.

Gusts of 25 mph were clocked in Hollywood, where a large tree fell onto a BMW, while hurricane-force winds were detected in the mountains near Castaic. A hangar at the Burbank airport was damaged when shingles and panels were ripped off the roof by the wrenching winds.

Power outages hit residents in Los Feliz, Brentwood, the Mid-Wilshire area, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Electricity is still out in parts of Carson and South LA Friday morning.

Winds are expected to weaken by noon, but not before also wreaking havoc on the morning commute, due to tree branches, palm fronds and garbage whipped up by the winds.

