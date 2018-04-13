LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ralphs and Food 4 Less are looking for 600 good people to fill jobs at their Southern California locations.

Kroger, which owns both supermarkets, is hiring 11,000 new employees across the country.

“We have a variety of part-time positions that we need to fill in every Ralphs and Food 4 Less store in Southern California,” Kendra Doyel, senior director of human resources for Ralphs and Food 4 Less, said in a statement. “Positions are available to friendly and engaging people in most every department, including front end, deli, meat, bakery and grocery.”

Positions are also available in select stores to support Ralphs’ online ordering service, ClickList.

Applications are being accepted online at jobs.ralphs.com and jobs.food4less.com.

Los Angeles-based Ralphs operates 191 supermarkets across Southern California, and Food 4 Less operates 129 warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co. in Central and Northern California.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)