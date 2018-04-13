HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was hurt in a bustling part of Hollywood Friday morning when a car lost control and slammed through a wall, sending debris flying.

The collision occurred at around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

A driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes, police said, careening into a cinder-brick wall. The car then drove onto a sidewalk and ended up on Sunset Boulevard, where it struck two other vehicles.

The impact sent pieces of the wall flying, one of which struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

