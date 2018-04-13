LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 100 cyclists hit the streets of Los Angeles Friday, honoring the life of a member of the riding community whose life was cut much too short by a hit-and-run driver.

Twenty-two-year-old cyclist Frederick Frazier was mowed down by the driver of a luxury SUV on April 10, leaving his mangled body near the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues.

He’s one more victim on the long list of cyclists and pedestrians killed by motorists in L.A.

At Friday’s ride to remember “Woon,” as his friends called him, cyclists talked about the young man and their own brushes with death while riding.

“He always had a way of always making you smile,” said Napoleon Moore. He rode with Frazier every Monday and Friday. “It’s sad, a young man like that.”

Rider Luis Velasco showed his battle scars a month after his two-day stay at the hospital as a result of getting hit by a car.

“I broke his windshield,” Velasco told CBS2 News.

Velasco is fortunate to have survived the accident, the type of which has become all too common in the city.

In fact, at a daytime vigil for Frazier earlier this week, one man was hit in what looked like an intentional hit-and-run by an impatient driver. A phone camera caught the moments right after the impact. The driver of the tan-colored Honda Accord got away, as well.

During that same vigil-turned-protest, angry riders broke the window of a police cruiser and punctured a tire, a sign of frustration that “wasn’t part of the plan,” said one cyclist.

Police were visible at Friday night’s ride, but the event remained peaceful. The mission: to honor Frazier and to remind everyone to share the streets.

“I’ve been hit five times, myself,” said Moore. “Last one was PCH.”

It’s a feeling of hopelessness for Moore: “It’s our way of saying goodbye. That’s all we can do.

Police said Frazier’s killer was driving a white Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is urged to call the LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323)421-2500.