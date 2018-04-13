DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A raid conducted by a Los Angeles Police Department task force seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics Thursday in Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District.

The LAPD raided 21 locations in the city’s Santee Alley shopping area, seizing knock-offs of popular makeup brands including Urban Decay and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

LAPD Captain Marc Reina tweeted the results of the raid Thursday evening, reminding consumers that “the best price is not always the best deal!”

Reina also disclosed in the tweet that bacteria and human waste were found in the counterfeit makeup products.

Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the @LAFashionDist and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal! #ProtectingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/gliJ8L2F9F — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) April 13, 2018

Following news of the raid, Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, tweeted her reaction to the raid, saying “SO GROSS!” She then advised buyers of the cosmetics line to “never buy counterfeit products!”