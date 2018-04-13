Filed Under:Kylie Jenner

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A raid conducted by a Los Angeles Police Department task force seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics Thursday in Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District.

The LAPD raided 21 locations in the city’s Santee Alley shopping area, seizing knock-offs of popular makeup brands including Urban Decay and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

LAPD Captain Marc Reina tweeted the results of the raid Thursday evening, reminding consumers that “the best price is not always the best deal!”

Reina also disclosed in the tweet that bacteria and human waste were found in the counterfeit makeup products.

Following news of the raid, Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, tweeted her reaction to the raid, saying “SO GROSS!” She then advised buyers of the cosmetics line to “never buy counterfeit products!”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch