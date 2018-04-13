PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Two women victimized by a violent liquor store robber in Palmdale spoke out Friday.

Authorities believe the same suspect hit the same liquor store five months apart — last November and about a week ago.

KCAL9’s Dave Lopez spoke to the two women Friday and talked to them about their ordeal.

Irene Dalton, 83, said she walked into the Midway store about 8 a.m. last Thursday.

The suspect grabbed her and pushed her towards the counter.

Lopez asked if the suspect said anything to her, “No, he just said ‘Now is the time,'” she said.

She was then asked if she was scared?

“No,” she said, matter-of-fact, “I’m too old to get scared.”

Security video shows the suspect tossing Dalton to the ground and then focusing on the cashier behind the counter.

The cashier was identified as Asia Mehovic — a mother of three who is also pregnant.

“I was scared,” she said, “and I’m thinking this is not right.”

Dalton said she was more concerned for her friend.

“He was just standing there with the gun,” Dalton said, “and I’m thinking just be observant about what’s going on around you.”

The man demanded money and Mehovic gave it to him. No one else was in the store. And then he left.

The whole ordeal took less than 30 seconds, Dalton said.

He didn’t threaten Dalton or point the gun at her, she said. Dalton believes it’s because the suspect knows her and the cashier.

“I think he knew both of us,” she said, “He’s been in the store before. And he knew the neighborhood.”

Another video, taken November 17 last year, shows a suspect who looks similar to the gunman who struck a week ago.

In the earlier video, he’s in a darker sweater and was more aggressive with a customer, a male. He grabbed that man and hit in im the head with a pistol opening up a gash that required six stitches, authorities said.

The same clerk was also on duty during that robbery.

“I just don’t know why this is happening to me,” Mehovic said.

She was asked why she is still working at the store. She replied that she is pregnant and needs the money.

Dalton said the more she sees the video she is in, the angrier she gets.

And she says, in hindsight, “If I had gotten up, I would have took him on.”

The store is offering a $2,000 reward for information that will lead to the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect you’re asked to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at (661) 272-2400.