BEL AIR (CBSLA) — If you ever wanted a taste of what it was like to be a pre-Kardashian, Hollywood socialite, now is your chance.

A collection of jewelry, clothing, furniture and various odds and ends once belonging to Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor were on display Thursday, and one of the glitziest Gabor’s many grooms was on hand to talk about the late actress.

“The dresses, they were so big, so she had only one suitcase for one dress,” said widower Frederic Prinz von Anhalt at her Bel Air mansion. After three decades living there, von Anhalt is moving on, and he wanted to share Zsa Zsa with the world as only she would have wanted: with a red carpet leading to the home during the auction preview.

“I don’t want them to love only the piece, I want them to continue loving Zsa Zsa Gabor,” said von Anhalt.

One of the most coveted pieces in the collection is a gold-plated piano once owned by Gabor, who started her career as a singer. Contemporaries like composer Marvin Hamlisch, actor Andy Griffith and crooner Frank Sinatra also played the instrument, van Anhalt told CBS2 News.

There is even a studded necklace in the shape Gabor’s signature “Dah-ling” up for grabs.

“She had it made for me,” said van Anhalt.

Being inside Gabor’s home was bittersweet for one woman at the preview who called her “the most glamorous woman in the world. “Who else can pull off a house coat, feather boas, diamonds? I mean, she is Zsa Zsa.”

Gabor died just two months shy of her 100th birthday in 2016. The Hungarian-born actress was known as part of the famous trio of Gabor sisters. Sister Eva was a star of the show “Green Acres,” and the eldest Magda was also an actress, but Zsa Zsa was known as the Paris Hilton of her time, marrying well and often.

In fact, Gabor, who was married a total of nine times, wed hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, Paris’ great-grandfather.

In her later years, she faced controversy after slapping a Beverly Hills police officer who questioned her during a traffic stop. She was found guilty and was sentenced to three days in jail and 120 hours of community service.

A person involved with the auction told CBS2 every item will start with the bid of just $1.

Auction items can be viewed at the Heritage Auctions website. It will take place on Saturday, April 14.