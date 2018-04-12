SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver was injured after careening his pickup truck through an eatery in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:22 p.m., a truck crashed into Paseo San Miguel, a Salvadorian restaurant located at 3723 S. Western Ave. The truck slammed through the front door and then continued through the dining area, before emerging through a back wall, leaving a gaping hole.

The restaurant had closed at the time and no one inside was hurt. The driver and sole occupant, who was not named, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol may have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

The damage to the restaurant was extensive. There was no word on whether it would be able to open Thursday.