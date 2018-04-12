POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking into whether a wife killed her husband and then herself in a possible murder-suicide Wednesday night in a Pomona home.

Pomona police were called to the home in the 1700 Block of West Ninth Street at around 8 p.m.

Two people were found dead inside, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reports. They were identified as Gloria Ramos and Rudy Ramos, both age 78.

The case appeared to be an apparent murder-suicide, the coroner’s office told CBS2. Police were investigating whether Gloria Ramos shot her husband and then herself.

A murder weapon was found at the scene. The cause of death was not immediately confirmed.

The two victims were parents, the coroner’s office added.