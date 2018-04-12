CLEVELAND (CBSLA) — The world officially has one more Kardashian to keep up with.
Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl early Thursday morning at around 4 a.m. in Cleveland.
This is the 33-year-old’s first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.
Kris Jenner, Khloe’s mother, as well as her sister and Kim are said to have made the trip out to Ohio to be there for the birth.
Khloe’s delivery comes just days after news broke that Thompson was seen on camera cheating on Khloe with two women at hookah lounge near Washington D.C. in October. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.
Despite the controversy, the Cavaliers star was reportedly by Khloe’s side for the birth of their daughter.
What did she expect? But I guess she is wealthy enough that she doesn’t need a responsible father around to provide.