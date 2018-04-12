STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Are you tired of the mess and and hassle of mixing ketchup and mayonnaise all on your own? Then “mayochup” just might be for you.

Infomercial-speak notwithstanding, yes, food giant Heinz wants to know if you want the condiment combo carried at your local grocery store.

The company put out a Twitter poll this week saying if they received half a million “yes” votes, they would release the product to “you saucy Americans.”

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

The “Pass the Heinz Mayochup” option led “Nah, I’ll make my own” votes by 10 percentage points Thursday. By our calculations, the “yeas” have it so far at a little over 358,000 votes ahead of the (mayo)”nays.”

Immediately, some familiar with the concoction by a different name got the hashtag #frysauce going. Big ‘Tato even threw itself into the fry fray.

This is wrong. This is an attack on my culture. It might be stupid, I might not even like fry sauce, but I will die on the fry sauce hill. #lds #frysauce pic.twitter.com/TvGAJluuoC — Fire Wenger (@Fathead826) April 11, 2018

All this "mayochup" in the news today, but I've been selling this fry sauce shirt I designed for months already! 😂https://t.co/kSLeGpbjUK #mayochup #frysauce https://t.co/kSLeGpbjUK — Brock Reese (@bboss182) April 13, 2018

It’s called fry sauce & it’s been around since the 50’s in Utah you dumb dumbs #frysauce — Mrmanager (@decciocmd) April 13, 2018

And whether Americans like it or not, the condiment is already available in the Middle East, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

The announcement is the latest to shake-up in the condiment world this year. In March, a Kickstarter campaign surpassed its $15,000 goal to create an “all-natural, no-mess ‘slice’ of ketchup.”