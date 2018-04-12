STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A computer glitch at the California Department of Motor Vehicles might affect recent payments for tags and drivers licenses.
The agency posted the following on its homepage:
“If you paid your vehicle registration or renewed your driver license or ID card recently, there may be a delay in the completion of your transaction. The DMV experienced technical difficulties processing credit and debit card payments starting on March 27, 2018. Transactions completed online, by phone and at Self-Service Terminals could be affected. Transactions completed at a field office or by mail are not affected.”