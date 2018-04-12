PALMDALE (CBSLA) –Two violent liquor store robberies — at the same location — have been caught on tape.

Officials believe the same suspect robbed the same Palmdale store five months ago — and in both robberies he held up the store at gunpoint and roughed up customers.

In November, KCAL9’s Greg Mills reports the suspect came in, brandished a gun and then jerked a customer away from the counter.

He then gave the clerk a bag and demanded she fill it with money.

A week ago, officials believe the man struck again. This time, he grabbed a woman by the neck and dragged her behind the counter.

Once again, he handed the same clerk a bag and demanded she fill it with cash.

“I’m surprised that they haven’t caught him, since he’s a repeat offender,” said customer Chelsey Perez.

“Two times coming in like that? That guy’s kinda crazy,” said Christopher Balladarez of Palmdale.

Customers believe the suspect lives in the area.

In both incidents, customers were roughed up.

“It must have been scary. I just don’t know what I’d do in that situation,” said Emma Fryer.

In the November incident, the customer shed blood. That customer was reportedly hit in the head with the gun requiring six stitches.

The clerk in both robberies — a pregnant woman. She was not hurt in either robbery.