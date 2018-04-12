SAN JOSE (CBSLA) — A burned-out and boarded-up house in San Jose is on the market for $800,000, but that’s not stopping home buyers in Silicon Valley.

The realtor for the listing says 10 potential buyers have already contacted her about the home. Holly Barr says she believes the property will sell in a few days.

The listing, she says, is for the 5,800-square-foot lot – not the house, which is charred and has a messy hole in one side of the roof.

“They did leave it standing so that you can remodel it, versus tearing it down,” Barr said.

The median price for a single family home in Santa Clara County is about $1.4 million.