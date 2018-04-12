CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A big rig overturned and fell down the embankment along the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic, spilling 40,000 pounds of vegetables down a slope.

A tow truck driver reported the crash at Lake Hughes Road at about 5:50 a.m., saying the semi had rear-ended his truck. The big rig ended up on its side down the embankment, with its load of vegetables in boxes spilling out of the top of the attached container.

The semi’s driver was still in the cab when it finally came to a rest on the embankment. The driver was taken to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued for the southbound side’s two right lanes through at least 10:30 a.m. so crews could bring in equipment to lift the truck up and off the embankment.