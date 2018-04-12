LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Investigators conducting a raid on a cockfighting ring found more than 1,000 fowl on a property in Lancaster this week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the birds were discovered Monday while serving a search warrant in the 6300 block of East Avenue E, as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

More than 1,000 fowl that were believed to have been bred for the purposes of cockfighting were discovered, LASD reports.

Several people have been detained, but no arrests have yet been made, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies, along with the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, took part in the raid.

Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 323-981-5300.